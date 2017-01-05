Splurge: Ashley Tisdale’s West Hollywood Free People Golden Quills Military Parka

Actress Ashley Tisdale grabbed lunch with a friend in West Hollywood casually dressed in a $298 Free People Golden Quills Military Parka:

splurge-ashley-tisdales-west-hollywood-free-people-golden-quills-military-parka-1The distressed cargo jacket features stud and metallic embroidered embellishment on sleeves, drawstring ties at front of neckline, bottom front, front of waist and at lower back hem with zipper opening in the front and four front zipper pockets.

splurge-ashley-tisdales-west-hollywood-free-people-golden-quills-military-parka-2

Ashley’s casual ensemble works perfectly with her parka and I LOVE the detail on the sleeve.  I’d splurge!

You can purchase here for $298.

What do you think?  Would you buy Ashley’s Free People Parka?

splurge-ashley-tisdales-west-hollywood-free-people-golden-quills-military-parka-1splurge-ashley-tisdales-west-hollywood-free-people-golden-quills-military-parka

Marsha Badger

Wait! There's More!

laura-govan-ok-magazine-pre-oscars-party-virgos-lounge-halterneck-mini-fringe-dressSplurge: Laura Govan’s OK Magazine Pre-Oscar Party Virgos Lounge Halterneck Embellished Fringe Dress chrissy-teigen-baby-shower-stella-mccartney-trench-horse-motiff-stuart-weitzman-nudist-sandalsSplurge: Chrissy Teigen’s New York City Baby Shower Stella McCartney ‘Kensia’ Horse Pattern Belted Trench Coat And Stuart Weitzman Nudist Sandals Chrissy TeigenSplurge: Chrissy Teigen’s New York City’s Mason by Michelle Mason Red Plunging Dress toya-wright-instagram-fendi-embellised-multicolor-studded-flat-ankle-wrap-sandalsSplurge: Toya Wright’s Instagram Fendi Multicolor Studded Ankle Wrap Leather Sandals salma-hayek-i-am-bolt-documentary-premiere-gucci-fall-2016-leather-jacket-1Splurge: Salma Hayek’s London I Am Bolt Documentary Premiere $4,200 Gucci’s Fall 2016 Leather Jacket
YARPP

  • Instagram

    • Shares