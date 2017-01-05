Splurge: Ashley Tisdale’s West Hollywood Free People Golden Quills Military Parka

Actress Ashley Tisdale grabbed lunch with a friend in West Hollywood casually dressed in a $298 Free People Golden Quills Military Parka:

The distressed cargo jacket features stud and metallic embroidered embellishment on sleeves, drawstring ties at front of neckline, bottom front, front of waist and at lower back hem with zipper opening in the front and four front zipper pockets.

Ashley’s casual ensemble works perfectly with her parka and I LOVE the detail on the sleeve. I’d splurge!

You can purchase here for $298.

What do you think? Would you buy Ashley’s Free People Parka?