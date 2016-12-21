Splurge: Alessandra Ambrosio’s Brazil Ale By Alessandra Bengal Shore Animal Print Ruffle Trim Swim Top and Bottom

Alessandra Ambrosio hit the beach in Brazil with her adorable children wearing a $212 Bengal Shore Animal Print Ruffle Trim Swim Top and Matching Bottom from her line, Ale by Alessandra:

alessandra-ambrosio-ale-by-alessandra-bengal-shore-animal-print-ruffle-trip-swim-top-matching-bottom-1

The Bengal Shore multi-color animal-print microfiber swim top features plunging scalloped V neckline, straps that crisscross and tie at open back and thick shoulder straps with ruffle trim.  The matching animal-print low rise bikini bottoms has a ruffle trim waistband and strappy sides with puka shell details.

alessandra-ambrosio-ale-by-alessandra-bengal-shore-animal-print-ruffle-trip-swim-top-matching-bottom-4

If I had Alessandra’s body I’d design swimsuits too!
You can purchase the top here for $124 and the bottoms here for $88.
What do you think?  Would purchase this suit for a day on the beach?
Marsha Badger

