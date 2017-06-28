Splurge: Alesha Dixon’s X Factor Beaufille Black Flared Pants

Alesha Dixon added a little sass and a whole lot of style to The X Factor Edinburgh show sporting a white off-the-shoulder crop top and black $390 Beaufille Navi satin-jacquard flared pants. 

These slim fitting pants sit high on the waist, hug the thigh area, and flare at the bottom.

They can be worn with or without a belt, and they feature a concealed zipper closure in the back.

These stylish pants can jazz up any simple ensemble.  I believe this is one of Alesha’s best looks that she has worn on The X Factor.  I absolutely need these pants!  If you’re up for the splurge as well, purchase your pair here.

Samjah Iman

Wait! There's More!

