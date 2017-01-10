Snapshot: Zoe Saldana by Kurt Iswarienko for Grazia Italia January 2017

grazia-italia-jan-2017-zoe-1

grazia-italia-jan-2017-zoe-2

grazia-italia-jan-2017-zoe-3

grazia-italia-jan-2017-zoe-4

grazia-italia-jan-2017-zoe-5

grazia-italia-jan-2017-zoe-6

grazia-italia-jan-2017-zoe-7

grazia-italia-jan-2017-zoe

Zoe Saldana by Kurt Iswarienko for Grazia Italia January 2017.

Source: Awake Smile

Faith

Faith Cummings is a senior editor and staff writer for Fashion Bomb Daily.

Wait! There's More!

kate-bosworth-by-yu-tsai-for-grazia-italiaSnapshot: Kate Bosworth by Yu Tsai for Grazia Italia zoe-saldana-allure-july-2016-2Snapshot: Zoe Saldana by Patrick Demarchelier for Allure July 2016 zoe-saldana-by-adam-christopher-for-the-coveteurSnapshot: Zoe Saldana by Adam Christopher for The Coveteur grazia-italia-ottobre-2016-serena-williamsSnapshot: Serena Williams by Stefano Moro Van Wyk for Grazia Italia zoe-saldana-los-angeles-confidentialSnapshot: Zoe Saldana by Omar Cruz for Los Angeles Confidential

  • Instagram

    • Shares