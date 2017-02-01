Snapshot: Tracee Ellis Ross, Jesse Williams and Kelsey Lu by Jalan and Jibril Durimel for Kenzo’s Spring 2017 Campaign

Tracee Ellis Ross, Jesse Williams and Kelsey Lu by Jalan and Jibril Durimel for Kenzo’s Spring 2017 Campaign. Golden Globe winner Tracee Ellis Ross, Jesse Williams and Kelsey Lu star in the new short film written and directed by Grammy nominee, Kahlil Joseph. The title of the film is Music is My Mistress. The movie is set to release in late February.
Images: Kenzo.com

Claire

Claire Sulmers is the publisher and founder of Fashion Bomb Daily, the #43 most influential style magazine in the world.

