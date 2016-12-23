Snapshot: Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, and Janelle Monae for Essence February 2017

2-taraji-p-henson-octavia-spencer-and-janelle-monae-for-essence-february-20173-taraji-p-henson-octavia-spencer-and-janelle-monae-for-essence-february-2017taraji-p-henson-octavia-spencer-and-janelle-monae-for-essence-february-2017
Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, and Janelle Monae for Essence February 2017.
Images: Essence.com

Claire

Claire Sulmers is the publisher and founder of Fashion Bomb Daily, the #43 most influential style magazine in the world.

Wait! There's More!

lupita nyong'o hollywood reporterSnapshot: Lupita Nyong’o, Julia Roberts, Amy Adams, Octavia Spencer, Emma Thompson, and Oprah Winfrey by Joe Pugliese for The Hollywood Reporter taraji-p-henson-by-allen-coley-for-upscale-april-2014Snapshot: Taraji P. Henson by Allen Cooley for Upscale April 2014 snapshot-taraji-p-henson-vogue-it-2Snapshot: Taraji Henson By Itaysha Jordan For Vogue Italia taraji-p-henson-jussie-smollett-michael-beasly-and-more-for-cr-fashion-bookSnapshot: Taraji P. Henson, Jussie Smollett, Michael Beasly and More by Bruce Weber for CR Fashion Book Issue 7 viola-davis-elle-february-2016Snapshot: Taraji P. Henson, Viola Davis, and Priyanka Chopra for ELLE February 2016
YARPP

  • Instagram

    • Shares