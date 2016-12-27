Snapshot: Sofia Richie by Morelli Brothers for Vogue Japan February 2017

vogue-japan-february-2017-sofia-richie-by-morelli-brothers-01

vogue-japan-february-2017-sofia-richie-by-morelli-brothers-02

vogue-japan-february-2017-sofia-richie-by-morelli-brothers-03

vogue-japan-february-2017-sofia-richie-by-morelli-brothers-04

vogue-japan-february-2017-sofia-richie-by-morelli-brothers-05

vogue-japan-february-2017-sofia-richie-by-morelli-brothers-06

vogue-japan-february-2017-sofia-richie-by-morelli-brothers-07

Sofia Richie by Morelli Brothers for Vogue Japan February 2017.

Source: Awake Smile

Faith

Faith Cummings is a senior editor and staff writer for Fashion Bomb Daily.

