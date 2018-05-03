Snapshot: Rihanna by Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott for Vogue June 2018

Bad gal Riri is having an amazing year. She sizzled for Vogue’s June 2018 issue and she looks hot! See photos below.

What are your thoughts?

Images by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott

Like
Tweet
Pin it
Related Topics

Subscribe

Subscribe now to our newsletter

You May Also Like

Shares