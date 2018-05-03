Snapshot: Rihanna by Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott for Vogue June 2018

Rihanna Snapshot VogueSnapshot: Rihanna by Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott for Vogue June 2018byAsia Milia WarePosted on May 3, 20181 view1 minute read Bad gal Riri is having an amazing year. She sizzled for Vogue’s June 2018 issue and she looks hot! See photos below. What are your thoughts? Images by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott Like Tweet Pin it Related TopicsRihannaSnapshotVogue Asia Milia Ware Previous Article Fashion Bombshell of the Day Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Nicoli from Brooklyn Posted on May 3, 2018May 3, 2018byCharise W View Post Subscribe Subscribe now to our newsletter Subscribe You May Also Like View Post Fashion Bomb Exclusive Featured Snapshot Fashion Bomb Exclusive: Apryl Jones Photographed by Derrick Hines and Styled by E Burns for Fashion Bomb Daily Posted on May 1, 2018May 1, 2018byClaire View Post Celebrity Style Rihanna Rihanna Wears Fenty Puma, Y Project, and Gucci to Coachella 2018 Posted on April 16, 2018byAsia Milia Ware View Post Cardi B Celebrity Style Featured Look of the Week Rihanna Look of the Week (Top 5 Most Liked Looks on Instagram): Cardi B in Christian Siriano, Rihanna in Fenty Puma, Tiffany Haddish in Cushnie Et Ochs, And More! Posted on April 13, 2018April 14, 2018byAsia Milia Ware View Post Cardi B Celebrity Style Fashion Featured Look of the Week Rihanna Look of the Week (Top 5 Most Liked Looks on Instagram): Jasmine Sanders in La Jour Joisie, Rihanna in Versace, Cardi B in David Ferreira, And More! Posted on April 6, 2018April 7, 2018byAsia Milia Ware View Post Celebrity Style Featured Rihanna Rihanna Attends Her Fenty Beauty Italy Launch In a Black Strapless Belted Versace FW18 Dress Posted on April 6, 2018April 6, 2018byAsia Milia Ware View Post Fashion Bomb Exclusive Featured Snapshot Joseline Hernandez for Fashion Bomb Daily Photographed by Thaddaeus McAdams, Styled by Michael Mann Posted on March 22, 2018March 22, 2018byClaire View Post Featured Puff Daddy Snapshot Fashion Bomb Men: Diddy by Maciek Kobielski for GQ April 2018 Posted on March 19, 2018March 19, 2018byAsia Milia Ware View Post Jennifer Lopez Snapshot Snapshot: Jennifer Lopez by Mariano Vivanco for Harper’s Bazaar USA April 2018 Posted on March 17, 2018March 17, 2018byAsia Milia Ware