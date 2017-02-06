Snapshot: Naomie Harris by Erik Madigan Heck for New York Magazine February 2017

03-naomi-harris-2-nocrop-w710-h2147483647-2x

03-naomi-harris-3-nocrop-w710-h2147483647-2x

03-naomi-harris-4-nocrop-w710-h2147483647-2x

03-naomi-harris-5-nocrop-w710-h2147483647-2x

03-naomi-harris-6-w710-h473-2x

03-naomi-harris-feature-lede-w512-h600-2x

03-naomi-harris-lede-w710-h473-2x

Naomie Harris by Erik Madigan Heck for New York Magazine February 2017.

Source: New York Magazine

Faith

Faith Cummings is a senior editor and staff writer for Fashion Bomb Daily.

Wait! There's More!

yaya-dacosta-by-bobby-doherty-for-new-york-magazineSnapshot: Yaya Dacosta by Bobby Doherty for New York Magazine tessa-thompson-by-andre-wagner-for-new-york-magazines-the-cutSnapshot: Tessa Thompson by Andre Wagner for New York Magazine’s The Cut ajang-majok-by-bobby-doherty-for-new-york-magazineSnapshot: Ajang Majok, Aya Matsuo, Nia Nottage, and More by Bobby Doherty for New York Magazine instyle-dec-2016-naomie-5Snapshot: Naomie Harris by Thomas Whiteside for InStyle December 2016 taraji-p-henson-wSnapshot: Taraji P. Henson, Naomie Harris, Ruth Negga, and More by Craig McDean for W

  • Instagram

    • Shares