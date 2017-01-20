Snapshot: Naomi Campbell by Nico Bustos for GQ Germany February 2017

gq-germany-february-2017-naomi-campbell-by-nico-bustos-02

gq-germany-february-2017-naomi-campbell-by-nico-bustos-03

gq-germany-february-2017-naomi-campbell-by-nico-bustos-06

gq-germany-february-2017-naomi-campbell-by-nico-bustos-07

gq-germany-february-2017-naomi-campbell-by-nico-bustos-08

Naomi Campbell by Nico Bustos for GQ Germany February 2017.

Source: Visualizing Fashion

