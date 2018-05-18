Snapshot: Michael B. Jordan by Michael Rowe for Essence Magazine June 2018

Michael B. Jordan by Michael Rowe for Essence Magazine June 2018.
From Essence, “ESSENCE gets up close and personal with our favorite “bae”—smokin’ hot actor Michael B. Jordan—for its June Men’s Issue. The cover story, The Fire Next Time, features the 31-year-old Newark, NJ, native sharing with ESSENCE why he’s secure in his career (he has three films in production), legacy (“I want people to say, ‘He made an impact’”) and heart. In the HBO film “Fahrenheit 451” airing this Saturday, the star plays a young man compelled to save the written word at all costs. In real life, he’s just as focused on creating his own stories and making every moment count. ESSENCE’s June issue hits newsstands on 5/25. For photos, quotes and more on this month’s issue, visit ESSENCE.com.“