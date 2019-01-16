Snapshot: Louis Vuitton’s Pre-Fall 2019 Women’s Collection Starring Laura Harrier, Thandie Newton, Indya Moore, and more!

By: Morgan Smith (@muvamorgs) for Fashion Bomb Daily

Fashion week fever is definitely among us as designer brands have been releasing their pre-fall collections, prepping for the FW19 catwalks, and hosting their menswear shows. Louis Vuitton decided to add to our fever by releasing their lookbook for their Pre-Fall Womenswear collection. Nicolas Ghesquière, the womenswear artistic director at Louis Vuitton, released images from the star-studded lookbook which included stars like Laura Harrier, Thandie Newton, Indya Moore, and Ruth Negga amongst many others. Ghesquière described the 17 women as a true reflection of the “eclecticism of the female identity”.

The collection truly captures the diversity amongst women in different aspects from skin color to personality. The diversity of women is reflected through the collection itself as it ranges from edgy chic to that classic LV sophistication.

The latest campaign was photographed by Collier School and styled by Marie-Amelie Sauve. Let’s take a look for the 17 women for the Pre-Fall ’19 campaign.