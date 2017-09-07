Snapshot: Laverne Cox, Grace Bol, and More for Ivy Park’s Fall 2017 Ad Campaign

Laverne Cox, Grace Bol, Ralph Souffrant, and Karen McDonald for Ivy Park’s Fall 2017 Ad Campaign.

Source: Fashionista

Faith

Faith Cummings is a senior editor and staff writer for Fashion Bomb Daily.

Wait! There's More!

Snapshot: Gigi Hadid by Harley Weir for Missoni’s Fall 2017 Ad Campaign Snapshot: Grace Bol by Solve Sundsbo for Luncheon Magazine Spring 2017 Snapshot: Rihanna by Luigi & Iango for the FENTY x PUMA Spring 2017 Ad Campaign Snapshot: Nicole Atieno, Elibeidy, Bakay Diaby, and More by Glen Luchford for Gucci’s Pre-Fall 2017 Campaign Snapshot: Alicia Burke for Zara’s Pre-Fall 2017 Campaign

  • Instagram

    • Shares