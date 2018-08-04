Snapshot: Lauryn Hill for Woolrich’s American Soul Campaign Styled by Mel Ottenberg

Lauryn Hill recently starred and modeled in her first fashion campaign for Woolrich.



The shoot, styled by Mel Ottenberg, shows the iconic crooner in fall perfect digs: furs, checked coats, and nubby wool hats, all strategically styled to show off Hill’s piercing artistry and undeniable beauty.



About working with the Bombshell, Ottenberg whose famously creative directs many of Rihanna’s show stopping moments, said about Ms. Lauryn, “She marches to her own beat, and with this project she got to completely show her instincts as a creator. So much of her vibe is in the pictures, it’s so cool.”



Ottenberg continued, “It was fun to style Lauryn in outfits that display real American grit,” Ottenberg says of Woolrich’s trademark checks, denim, workwear and outerwear that the brand is reviving for autumn. These pieces have been part of the American vocabulary for over a hundred years, and they are definitely part of my soul as a stylist, and Lauryn’s identity.”



Ottenberg added, “I rarely get starstruck. But she was a force to be reckoned with. She’s a tough cookie, but so beautiful… A mega star, with such modern style.”



He gushed, “It killed everybody, it was the most exciting ever. I have a history of working with strong women, because they inspire and challenge me, but this was really special.”



We absolutely love it. It’s effortless and fashion forward while paying homage to the woman we fell madly in love with many years ago, and continue to honor to this day.



Snapshot: Lauryn Hill for Woolrich’s American Soul Campaign. Style by Mel Ottenberg.



CREDIT: Courtesy of Woolrich