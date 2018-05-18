Snapshot: Kuoth Wiel by Ben Duggan Styled by Michael Mann for Fashion Bomb Daily

Happy Friday!
Electrify your day with our latest exclusive editorial, featuring Kuoth Wiel by Ben Duggan Styled by Michael Mann for Fashion Bomb Daily.

Pink Top & Pant // TLZ L’Femme @tlzbytlazsa

Boots // JF London @jflondon_official

Glasses // Asos @asos

Pearl Earring // Natashia Montclaire @NatashiaMontclaire

Wheel Stud Earring // Stone Symbol Jewelry @stonesymboljewelry

Multi Color Fur &a Red Ruffle Top // Zadig et Voltaire @zadigetvoltaire

Blue Vinyl Jacket // @maraudersworldwide

Large Wheel Stud // Stone Symbol Jewelry @stonesymboljewelry


Fur coat // Zadig et Voltaire @zadigetvoltaire

Green Lame’ Two Piece with Jeweled Straps // bunnyholiday.me @bunnyholiday

White Moto Cowboy Boot // Pskaufman, pskaufman.com @pskaufman

Pearl Earrings // Natashia Montclaire @NatashiaMontclaire

Glasses // Versace @versace_official


Floral Dress // Apartamento 03 @apartamento03

Sequind Cat Suit // George Styler @georgestyler

Lilac Chelsea boots by Pskaufman, pskaufman.com @pskaufman


White Shit with Embroidery // Zadig etc Voltaire @zadigetvoltaire

Green Tull Dress // Datari Austin London @datariaustinlondon

Silver and white dress by Aya by DK, ayabydk.com @aya_by_dk

Green brocade boots by Lenni the Label x Pskaufman, pskaufman.com @pskaufman

Feather Broach // Madame Baloge,madamebaloge.com @madamebaloge_nyc

Earring // Sutra Jewels @sutrajewels


Vinyl Top //
Pink Top & Pant // TLZ L’Femme @tlzbytlazsa

Jeweled Fringe Pant // Apartamento 03 @apartamento03

Blue Metallic Boot //JF London @Jflondon_official

Earring // Sutra Jewels @sutrajewels

Vinyl Embossed Croc Jacket // TLZ L’Femme @tlzbytlazsa

Red Ruffle Top // Vintage

Metallic Skirt and Legging // Zadig etc Voltaire @zadigetvoltaire

Boots // Stuart Weitzman @stuartweitzman

Earring // Sutra Jewels @sutrajewels

Multi Color Yarn Coat // George Styler @georgestyler


Dress // TLZ L’Femme @tlzbytlazsa

Bone suede Chelsea boots by Pskaufman, pskaufman.com@pskaufman

Large Wheel Stud // Stone Symbol Jewelry @stonesymboljewelry


Green Top // TLZ L’Femme @tlzbytlazsa

Black Fringe Top // Datari Austin London @datariaustinlondon

Pearl Earrings // Natashia Montclaire @NatashiaMontclaire


Red iridescent jacket by Aya by DK, ayabydk.com @aya_by_dk

Shirt // Apartamento 03 @apartamento03

Like
Tweet
Pin it
Related Topics

Claire Sulmers is the publisher and founder of Fashion Bomb Daily, the #43 most influential style magazine in the world.

Subscribe

Subscribe now to our newsletter

You May Also Like

Shares