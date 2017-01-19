Snapshot: Joan Smalls by Mario Testino for Michael Kors’s Spring 2017 Ad Campaign

michael-kors-spring-summer-2017-joan-smalls-by-mario-testino-1

michael-kors-spring-summer-2017-joan-smalls-by-mario-testino-2

michael-kors-spring-summer-2017-joan-smalls-by-mario-testino-3

Joan Smalls by Mario Testino for Michael Kors’s Spring 2017 Ad Campaign.

Source: Visualizing Fashion

Faith

Faith Cummings is a senior editor and staff writer for Fashion Bomb Daily.



