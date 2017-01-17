Snapshot: Jasmine Tookes by Gilles Bensimon for Maxim February 2017

maxim-us-feb-2017-jasmine-1

maxim-us-feb-2017-jasmine-2

maxim-us-feb-2017-jasmine-3

maxim-us-feb-2017-jasmine-4

maxim-us-feb-2017-jasmine-5

maxim-us-feb-2017-jasmine-6

maxim-us-feb-2017-jasmine-7

maxim-us-feb-2017-jasmine-8

maxim-us-feb-2017-jasmine-9

maxim-us-feb-2017-jasmine

Jasmine Tookes by Gilles Bensimon for Maxim February 2017.

Source: Awake Smile

Faith

Faith Cummings is a senior editor and staff writer for Fashion Bomb Daily.

Wait! There's More!

jessica-alba-by-cliff-watts-for-maxim-september-2014Snapshot: Jessica Alba by Cliff Watts for Maxim September 2014 Vogue Spain - Marzo 2016Snapshot: Jasmine Tookes, Maria Borges, Herieth Paul, and More by Greg Kadel for VOGUE Spain March 2016 model-dot-com-dec-2016-jasmineSnapshot: Jasmine Tookes by Andre Yee for Models.com 06-elle-us-january-2017-jasmine-tookes-by-terry-tsiolis-in-balenciagaSnapshot: Jasmine Tookes, Maria Borges, Alecia Morais, and More by Terry Tsiolis for ELLE January 2017 rita-ora-lofficiel-magazine-singapore-december-2014-1Snapshot: Rita Ora for L’Officiel Singapore December 2014

  • Instagram

    • Shares