Snapshot: Jaden Smith and Estella Boersma by Bruce Weber for Vogue Italia January 2017

vogue-italia-january-2017-estella-boersma-jaden-smith-by-bruce-weber-00

vogue-italia-january-2017-estella-boersma-jaden-smith-by-bruce-weber-02

vogue-italia-january-2017-estella-boersma-jaden-smith-by-bruce-weber-04

vogue-italia-january-2017-estella-boersma-jaden-smith-by-bruce-weber-06

vogue-italia-january-2017-estella-boersma-jaden-smith-by-bruce-weber-08

vogue-italia-january-2017-estella-boersma-jaden-smith-by-bruce-weber-12

Jaden Smith and Estella Boersma by Bruce Weber for Vogue Italia January 2017.

Source: Visualizing Fashion

Faith

Faith Cummings is a senior editor and staff writer for Fashion Bomb Daily.

Wait! There's More!

