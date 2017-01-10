Snapshot: Jaden Smith and Estella Boersma by Bruce Weber for Vogue Italia January 2017 Jaden Smith and Estella Boersma by Bruce Weber for Vogue Italia January 2017. Source: Visualizing Fashion « Splurge: Olivia Palermo’s New York City $1,328 Burberry Fringed Herringbone Jacquard Wool Cape and $1,195 Jimmy Choo Black Elba Boots Splurge: Olivia Palermo's .. On the Scene: HBO’s Official Golden Globe Awards After Party with Yvonne Orji in Elie Saab, Jazmyn Simon in J.Mendel, Jay Ellis in Reiss, and More! » On the Scene: HBO's Offici.. Faith Faith Cummings is a senior editor and staff writer for Fashion Bomb Daily.