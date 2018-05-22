Snapshot: Issa Rae Dresses Up As Our Favorite ’90s Characters For GQ Magazine By Martin Shoeller

In anticipation of Insecure’s third season, Issa Rae channeled four ’90s sitcom character for her GQ spread shot by Martin Shoeller. From GQ, “On the set of HBO’s Insecure, which Rae co-created and stars in, she is confident: in charge. But then it’s time for a new take, and the change into Rae’s on-screen alter ego—slightly more hapless, significantly more broke—begins. The coat, sweatpants, and slippers she uses to stay warm on air-conditioned sets come off, the sense of competence that otherwise envelops her fades, and the eyes begin to search, somewhat desperately, for the solid ground of purpose that Issa Rae has, and Issa Dee most definitely does not.”

The snapshots include emulating characters like Will Smith as the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Brandy as Moesha, Kadeem Hardison as Dwayne Wayne, and Jaleel White as Steve Urkel. See the comparisons below!

