Snapshot: Imaan Hammam by Chris Colls for The Edit February 2017

the-edit-feb-2nd-2017-imaan-1

the-edit-feb-2nd-2017-imaan-2

the-edit-feb-2nd-2017-imaan-3

the-edit-feb-2nd-2017-imaan-4

the-edit-feb-2nd-2017-imaan-5

the-edit-feb-2nd-2017-imaan-6

the-edit-feb-2nd-2017-imaan-7

the-edit-feb-2nd-2017-imaan-8

the-edit-feb-2nd-2017-imaan-9

the-edit-feb-2nd-2017-imaan-10

the-edit-feb-2nd-2017-imaan-11

the-edit-feb-2nd-2017-imaan

Imaan Hammam by Chris Colls for The Edit February 2017.

Source: Awake Smile

Faith

Faith Cummings is a senior editor and staff writer for Fashion Bomb Daily.

Wait! There's More!

cipriana-quann-for-who-what-wear-byrdie-by-sunny-shokrae-2Snapshot: Cipriana Quann by Sunny Shokrae for Who What Wear and Byrdie beyonce-vogue-semptember-2015First Look: Beyoncé for Vogue September 2015 kerry-washington-by-bjarne-jonasson-for-self-september-2015Snapshot: Kerry Washington by Bjarne Jonasson for SELF September 2015 SI_Philomena_AdSnapshot: Philomena Kwao, Ashley Graham, and Nicola Griffin by Russell James for swimsuitforall’s #SwimSexy Campaign in the 2016 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue yaya-dacosta-by-bobby-doherty-for-new-york-magazineSnapshot: Yaya Dacosta by Bobby Doherty for New York Magazine

  • Instagram

    • Shares