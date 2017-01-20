Snapshot: Fan Bingbing by Patrick Demarchelier for Vogue China February 2017 Fan Bingbing by Patrick Demarchelier for Vogue China February 2017. Source: Visualizing Fashion « Snapshot: Thandie Newton, Issa Rae, America Ferrera, and More by Jean-Francois Campos for ELLE February 2017 Snapshot: Thandie Newton, .. On the Scene: The IWC Schaffhausen “Decoding the Beauty of Time” Gala Dinner with Naomie Harris in Alexandre Vauthier, Karolina Kurkova in Michael Kors Collection, Adriana Lima in Cushnie et Ochs, and More! » On the Scene: The IWC Scha.. Faith Faith Cummings is a senior editor and staff writer for Fashion Bomb Daily.