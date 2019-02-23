Snapshot Exclusive: Cynthia Bailey’s Divine Looks In New Photoshoot!

Written by: Jennet Jusu (@TheJusuQuench) | Fashion Bomb Intern
Fashion Bomb Daily has an exclusive with Cynthia Bailey, Real HouseWives of Altanta’s very own, who proves yet again why she’s simply a photographer’s dream! Modeling three looks styled and directed by Felipe G, the beauty serves us an all black look of fringe, by KennyKAS Custom, with a floor length embellished shawl. Her second look, styled with beautiful blonde curls, is a stunning green dress that gives you old Hollywood glamour, with a funky addition of a fur jacket. At this point Bombers, fine like wine is simply an understatement! Let us know your thoughts below.
Photography by: Antionne Duane