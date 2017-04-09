Snapshot: David Gandy by Hunter & Gatti for Codigo Unico April 2017 David Gandy by Hunter & Gatti for Codigo Unico April 2017. Source: Visualizing Fashion « On the Scene: The 2017 DVF Awards with Tracee Ellis Ross, Cynthia Erivo, Kate Bosworth, and More! On the Scene: The 2017 DVF.. Splurge: Garcelle Beauvais’s Generation Wealth Event $297 Jay Godfrey Pale Pink Downie Off the Shoulder Midi Dress » Splurge: Garcelle Beauvais.. Faith Faith Cummings is a senior editor and staff writer for Fashion Bomb Daily.