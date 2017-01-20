Snapshot: Christina Milian by Chris Shintani for Fashion Bomb Daily February 2017

Christina Milian is the latest to star exclusively in an editorial for Fashion Bomb Daily.
Styled by Michael Mann, Stacy K Marie and Tyler Jacob and photographed by Chris Shintani, the songstress and actress flaunts piece by Ordella Los Angeles, Ott Dubai, and Queen Russia, along with jewelry by Rozaliya, and Gloves by Bruno Lima.
With hair expertly coifed by TigerBahmb and makeup by David Rodriguez, Ms. Milian oozes effortless elegance.
What do you think of our latest Fashion Bomb Daily editorial?