Snapshot: Ashley Graham Covers Elle Magazine in Christian Cowan

By: Morgan Smith (@muvamorgs) for Fashion Bomb Daily
The beautiful plus size model, Ashley Graham, is confirmed to be covering the February issue of Elle Magazine. Gaining recognition as the first plus-sized model on the cover of Sports Illustrated in 2016, Ashley’s bubbly and confident personality has given women all around a renowned boldness and belief in themselves. In the issue, she talks about her advocacy for body positivity and confidence in herself. She also discusses how she is all about business and planning to make an even bigger name for herself. She even states in the interview, “I’m not gonna be Oprah. I’m gonna be Ashley.”
In this issue, she is styled by Anna Trevelyan who has her looking gorgeous in Christian Cowan on the cover.
