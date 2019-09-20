Snag Some ‘Iconic’ Products from Fashion Bomb Daily’s Pop Up Shop Vendor: The Haus NYC, on Oct. 5 in NYC

Held on the 5th of October in New York City, Fashion Bomb Daily will be bringing readers a dose of fly gear, and some bomb fashion steals! One in particular being The Haus NYC.



“Whoever you are…Whatever you do… BE ICONIC” The Haus NYC states. Whether you prefer comfy ‘fits, stylish logo tees and sweaters to rock on your leisure, or hats and accessories to compliment your style, The Haus NYC provides variety! And we’re loving it.



An apparel brand with a vision to encourage, inspire and motivate people, The Haus NYC’s main goal is to work towards living an iconic life, and looking the part, too! From edgy ‘What More Can I Say?’ tees and ‘Mercy’ Sweatshirts for steals ranging from $50 – $85, keep warm for the upcoming fall season, but look bomb while doing so.

What’s not to love? Head on over to thehausofnyc.com in the meantime, as we start the countdown to Oct. 5th! Further details will be disclosed soon.

