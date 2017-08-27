On the Scene: The Showtime, WME, IME, and Mayweather Promotions VIP Pre-Fight Party for Mayweather vs. McGregor with Cardi B, Nas in Bally, Lebron James, and More!

Fight night was a star-studded extravaganza! Celebrities flocked to Vegas to watch Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor duke it out in the ring. And naturally, they went all out in the style department.

Check out the night’s looks below:

Cardi B flaunted her curves in an embellished, long-sleeve catsuit with sheer insets. Hot!

Nas was tracksuit fresh in a red Bally pairing. Fly, am I right?

Lebron James and wife Savannah put stylish spins on suited separates. Gorgeous couple!

Olivia Munn showcased her toned legs in a colorful, embellished Balmain mini dress. I love her style.

Jasmine Sanders got into the vibe of the night, channeling a prize fighter with a silky embroidered robe.

Terrence J wasn’t far from his lady in all-black. The gold embellishment on his button-front shirt was a nice touch!

Jamie Foxx was pared-down, yet polished in all-black.

I’m not used to seeing Don Cheadle in a casual ensemble, but it clearly works well for him!

Vanessa Hudgens was white hot in a zip-front, latex LWD.

Karlie Kloss looked every bit the supermodel in a studded LBD and red lips.

After designing Floyd Mayweather’s boxing robe and trunks for the fight, Philipp Plein had a big reason to celebrate! He and his girlfriend Morgan Osman were easily one of the night’s most gorgeous couples.

It was nothing but smiles for James Harden in a neutral ‘fit.

AJ McLean and Nick Carter of The Backstreet Boys took a night away from performing to check out the main event. I’ll always love seeing these guys!

Who had your favorite look on the magenta carpet?