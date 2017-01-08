Show Review: What We Wear Fall 2017, Tinie Tempah’s Menswear Brand Debut

Tinie Tempah is one of my fashion faves and a regular at both menswear and womenswear fashion weeks all around the world. Well, he is now stepping onto the runway himself, as he just debuted his new menswear collection during the London Fashion Week Men’s January 2017 collections: aptly titled What We Wear.

And “What We Wear” couldn’t have been a more fitting name because the designs are completely functional and look like the exact pieces Tempah would rock both on and off the red carpet. Sleek bomber jackets and dapper takes on the classic sweat pant were all on the agenda—anchored with practical trainers in black and white.

A transparent Mackintosh coat was one of my favorite pieces on display along with its shorter counterpart, though I have a feeling the brand’s logo t-shirts will be the most sought after and retail-friendly pieces.

The collection will be available in April 2017, so make sure to pick up your favorite looks before Tempah’s nearly 800K Instagram followers do.

Thoughts on What We Wear’s debut?