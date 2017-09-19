Show Review: Versus Versace Spring 2018

Donatella Versace and her in-house team launched the Versus Versace Spring 2018 presentation during London Fashion Week. The coed collection was inspired by the autonomous nature of the brand in the 90s. Bold metal chokers, frisky fishnet dresses and sleek panel knitwear all captured the chic & racy rockstar essence of the brands earlier days.
Layered with a dash of tailored sophistication, this runway celebration also included embellished metal fringed cross body bags, transparent heels and a classic printed pistachio design that took the runway by storm. These stand alone statement pieces are fashioned for the liberated ones who dare to push the fashion envelope.
What I enjoyed most was the hardcore edge the designs exuded while still maintaining the sexy nature of the brand. I can foresee celebs from Pharrell to Bad gal Rih rocking out in these fierce pieces with ease.
Thoughts on Versus Versace’s Spring collection?
Images: Vouge