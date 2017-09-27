Show Review: Versace Spring 2018

With an incredible tribute to her late brother Gianni Versace, I guess it’s safe to say Donatella’s Spring Presentation won Fashion Week. Inspired by Gianni’s legendary signature pieces from the early 90s Donatella mustered up the courage and delivered an iconic moment celebrating her brothers life’s work.

Showcasing the revival of Gianni’s timeless art at Milan’s Triennale Museum included today’s usual suspects Kendall Jenner, The Hadid Sisters and breakout supermodel Kaia Gerber. Stunning signature animalier sets, jewel embellished cross boots and a whimsical variation of pop art aesthetics took over the runway.

Seductive leather cowgirl looks, contrast colored accessories and baroque printed dresses were all necessary in capturing the beloved audacious essence of Gianni’s designs.

To close, Donatella ushered in her brothers fondest muses, Supermodels Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Claudia Schiffer, Helena Christensen and Carla Bruni gleamed in breathtaking romantically draped gold gowns.

This presentation was heartfelt and nothing short of amazing. The aura of these creations provided a timeless feeling that will continuously ensure Gianni’s long lived legacy.

What are your thoughts on Versace’s Spring 2018 Presentation?