Show Review: Tracy Reese Spring 2018

Tracy Reese Spring 2018 6

Tracy Reese Spring 2018 7

Tracy Reese Spring 2018 8

Tracy Reese Spring 2018 9

Tracy Reese Spring 2018 10

Tracy Reese Spring 2018 11

Tracy Reese Spring 2018 12

Tracy Reese Spring 2018 13

Tracy Reese Spring 2018 14

Tracy Reese Spring 2018 15

Tracy Reese Spring 2018 16

Tracy Reese Spring 2018 19

Tracy Reese Spring 2018 20

Tracy Reese Spring 2018 21

1 Tracy Reese Spring 2018

3 Tracy Reese Spring 2018

6 Tracy Reese Spring 2018

99 Tracy Reese Spring 2018

898 Tracy Reese Spring 2018

898 9 Tracy Reese Spring 2018

Tracy Reese Spring 2018

22

23

24

Bold. Feminine. Flirty. Floral. These are just a few words to describe Tracy Reese’s latest collection.

If Tracy Reese is anything, she is consistent. One has come to expect simply pretty pieces from the designers, with bright colors and patterns to match her silhouettes. It’s her consistency that has allowed her to be a consistent player in the fashion industry, and keep women like Taraji P. Henson, Camilla Alves, and former First Lady Michelle Obama coming back for more.

Spring 2018’s color palette includes bold fuchsias, celeries, and blues, which play on smart suits, utilitarian trousers, and work ready dresses. The clothes are fashioned for women who are confident in themselves, know what they want, and stick to what works. No need for crazy fads or trends. Simple and pretty is all they need to succeed in the style game.


What do you think?

See more in the gallery above.

Claire

Claire Sulmers is the publisher and founder of Fashion Bomb Daily, the #43 most influential style magazine in the world.

