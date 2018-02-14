Show Review: Stella Nolasco Fall 2018 Ready To Wear

Stella Nolasco’s Fall/Winter 2018 showcase during New York Fashion Week was more than just the clothes, but a movement! The flirty yet chic collection presented at Pier 59 Studios in NYC represented diversity within the Puerto Rican culture. Once models of color strutted down the runway with picket signs which read “Can’t Say American Without The Rican” and “We Are US Citizens” a sudden calming energy was in the air.

Nolasco presented evening wear ensembles embroidered with rosary detailing, mixed in with sheer and fringe materials. The color scheme consisted of nude tones as well as vibrant hues, including multi-striped printed pieces.

Overall, it was a fresh spin on wearable looks that could work for practically any special occasion.

Check out a few eye-catching looks below:

Images by @planet_reese; Getty Images