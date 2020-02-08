Show Review: Sergio Hudson Fall 2020 Channels Pebbles and 80’s / 90’s R&B

Last night, Sergio Hudson showcased a gorgeous collection featured tailored ensemble and signature monochromatic looks with touch of houndstooth.
Citing Pebbles as his inspiration, models bounced down the runway in Jessica Rich Collection heels, teased hair, and dangling gold jewelry, with pencil skirts and waists, snatched to oblivion.
Glittering jackets with Borealis Crystals exuded audible gasps of delight from audience members, who marveled at black and velvet corsets and jackets covered in light catching stones.
With J.Lo, Serena Williams, Demi Lovato, Beyonce, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, and more as brand fans, there really isn’t a woman who doesn’t love Sergio. His group of well dressed clients would absolutely love his houndstooth coat and dress, scintillating sequin covered bodycons, and knit dresses.
We can’t wait to see these come to life next Fall!