Show Review: Sergio Hudson Fall 2020 Channels Pebbles and 80’s / 90’s R&B

Last night, Sergio Hudson showcased a gorgeous collection featured tailored ensemble and signature monochromatic looks with touch of houndstooth.

February 7th 2020 – New York,USA – Sergio Hudson Fall Winter 2020 Runway at New York Fashion Week. Photo Credit: Rudy K

Citing Pebbles as his inspiration, models bounced down the runway in Jessica Rich Collection heels, teased hair, and dangling gold jewelry, with pencil skirts and waists, snatched to oblivion.

Glittering jackets with Borealis Crystals exuded audible gasps of delight from audience members, who marveled at black and velvet corsets and jackets covered in light catching stones.

With J.Lo, Serena Williams, Demi Lovato, Beyonce, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, and more as brand fans, there really isn’t a woman who doesn’t love Sergio. His group of well dressed clients would absolutely love his houndstooth coat and dress, scintillating sequin covered bodycons, and knit dresses.

We can’t wait to see these come to life next Fall!

Catch the final walk below:

Another gorgeous collection from Sergio Hudson!

What do you think?

Shop Sergio Hudson’s Collection at FashionBombDailyShop.com.

Images:Rudy K for the Hinton Group