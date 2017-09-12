Show Review: PAXYMA Spring/Summer 2018 Collection

New York-based line PAXYMA designed by Steven Hoffman and Ramin Paksima debuted their first collection at Chelsea Piers’ Pier59 Studios.

This chic, yet practical vegan line is made from all-natural, high quality fabrics. The line is inspired by Indian culture from the ’40s, it is also unisex, which means it’s made to fit most. This line also values the minimalistic approach with its lightly layered looks, and monotone color scheme with a splash a bright yellows, and metallic hues.

This industrial inspired collection takes us ‘Back to the Future’ as it showcased a rope vest, heavy metal accessories draped on the outer layered looks, which heavily gives off a recycled, yet chic appeal.

This line introduced cutouts in a different form, as it was expressed on the sleeves of the metallic hoodie , and on the cargo rider pants which looks oddly similar to the rider thigh high boots from the Rihanna x Manolo Blahnik collection.

Another notable take on the up and coming luxury wear, is that diversity spoke from all angles in this collection. The designers brought out South Asian and African-American models to give a much needed cultural appeal to the collection.

What do you think?