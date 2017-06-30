Show Review: Off-White Resort 2018

Fact: Virgil Abloh is having a moment. And when I say moment, I mean a multiple-year run that is now culminating in major mainstream success. The biggest It girls are wearing his designs. He’s collaborating with IKEA. Few are doing it like he is right now—proving that being a designer is often only one branch for a creative’s endless well of inspiration. His Resort 2018 played on all the reasons why he and Off-White are soaring to all new heights, as well as demonstrating that he has serious growth potential.

A woman can never go wrong with lace, thus it made an appearance on short-sleeve blouses layered under peplum tops, crop tops juxtaposed under 80’s-chic cropped blazers, red carpet-ready dresses that spun the classic slip dress on its head, and a sheer, curve-hugging frock that couldn’t have been more on-trend.

The brand’s logo was on display, as were other minimal yet powerful graphics. “Text” was strewn against a black leather, handheld bag, while “Floral Print Here” and “Walking” were clever additions to breezy tunics and boots.

Florals and stripes encapsulated the collection’s prints—giving a vibrant edge to everything from pleated, knee-length skirts to long-sleeve, draped mini dresses.

Bella Hadid, Nicole Kidman, Issa Rae, and Janelle Monae are all fans of Off-White. And I’m certain they’re already clamoring over the red carpet-ready looks in the assortment. A knot turtleneck LWD would be just the piece for the new super and the Insecure creator would look stellar in a draped tunic and sheer lace trouser combo.

Images: Vogue.com