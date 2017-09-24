Show Review: Moschino Spring 2018

All eyes were on the striking Kaia Gerber as she twirled in Moschino Milano’s 2018 Spring Presentation. The supermodel flainted an elaborate fluffy feathered skirt paired with a cropped leather jacket layered over a graphic My Lil Pony X Moschino tee courtesy of their current collaboration.

Biker Ballerinas was the inspiration behind the first half of this collection, which creative director Jeremy Scott manifested vividly on the runway. Striking studded jackets, detailed embellished bustiers and tutus of all sorts captured Scott’s consistent larger then life vision.

But the party did not stop there! The show took a blossoming turn as Anna Cleveland led in wearing a life size tulip dress. A few looks later a flourishing skirt of red roses made a dashing appearance. However the closing finale was the peak of the night with sprouting bouquet dresses that floored his audience to no end.

It’s only a matter of time until we see Nicki Minaj laced in Jeremy’s latest creations. What are your thoughts on Moschino Milano’s forthcoming collection?