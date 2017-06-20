Show Review: Monse Resort 2018

View Gallery
22 Photos
Monse’s signatures have taken hold of the industry and the global stylish set—menswear-inspired silhouettes given modern spins and classic shirts and stripes gone eccentric. Their pieces will set you back a few hundred dollars—if not a couple of thousand—but not to fret as fast-fashion brands are recreating the designs in record time for affordable prices. And Storets, Zara, and the like are going to have their work cut out for them yet again, as Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim are back at it with newness for Resort.

Checks are strewn across both slit shirt dresses and functional coats, while tops are deconstructed and disheveled in the best senses of the word—with asymmetric necklines and hemlines. Prints also peek through on flounce hem skirts with zip-accented hemlines that literally appear to almost fall off: just the right amount of edge for the already daring Monse lover.

Prints continue with Fall-perfect plaid, the brand’s signature stripes, and colorful patchwork florals.

Denim is uplifted on wearable, yet flirty pumps, oversized denim jackets that will definitely be worth the splurge if you don’t already have one in your closet, jeans with off-centre zip plackets for a cool edge, and over-the-knee boots that we cannot wait to get our hands on.

And that aforementioned stylish set? Well it includes Diane Kruger, Thandie Newton, Claire Danes, and Fan Bingbing. All of these ladies will look stellar in the bevy of cocktail-ready dresses presented. An off-the-shoulder floral print frock feels oh-so-right for Kruger, while the Chinese actress could absolutely pull off the black and white vertical stripes of a cold-shoulder design.

Thoughts on the latest from Monse?

Images: Vogue.com

Faith

Faith Cummings is a senior editor and staff writer for Fashion Bomb Daily.

