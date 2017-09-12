Show Review: Laquan Smith’s Spring 2018 Presentation

Class is in session and it is time to take notes! Laquan Smith’s Spring 2018 Presentation was held at The Beacon School in Hells Kitchen, and Smith took his audience on a journey through his sexy playful imagination. The gymnasium swarmed with celebrities, stylists, publicists, press and fashion hopefuls anticipating this forthcoming collection.

Beyond the bold plaids, exuberant stripes and chic cardigans Smith offered his guests a jubilant pep rally experience leaving a nostalgic impression. Inspired by classic 90s films such as School Daze, Bring it On and Clueless, Smith created his own rendition of swanky pleated skirts, flirty fishnet tops and sultry plaid thigh high boots, one of my many favorites of this collection.

These refreshing pieces are fashioned for the young frisky women who are not afraid to take risks but still however wants to maintain a level of sophistication. Anyone from Rihanna to Ariana Grande are perfect for these pieces.

For more shots from the presentation, visit our gallery. In the meantime, what do you think? Are you feelin’ Smith’s Spring 2018 collection? What are your thoughts?