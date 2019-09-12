Show Review: Kim Shui SS20 Show Challenges Body Norms and the Idea of Femininity

This has been quite the year for the Chinese independent designer Kim Shui as she has been spotted on big time celebrities such as Kylie Jenner and Hennessy Carolina, endured copycat remakes from Fashion Nova, and was placed on Forbes 30 under 30 list for Art and Style. All in all, these were big wins as it placed the Kim Shui on the map as an independent designer to watch, making her SS20 collection as one to look forward to.

Isidore Montag/ Gorunway.com

Kim Shui’s SS20 RTW collection fosters late 90s, early 2000s Grunge feels with a clear message of rejecting societal norms. The SS20 combined classic notions of Chinese traditions through use of Cheongsam and Qipao-styled garments with a heightened sex-appeal illustrated through cut-out back detailing, laced up plunging necklines, and the use of sultry fabrics like mesh and lace.

Isidore Montag/ Gorunway.com

The alluring details are meant to show women that we should be embracing our femininity despite society’s efforts to denounce what is sexy and what is not. She also uses varying body types to challenge common body norms and promote body inclusivity to show that every woman can be sexy. The collection also plays with old-timey European elements of fashion with its incorporation of French lace thigh-high stockings and floral corsets.