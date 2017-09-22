Show Review: G-Star Raw Hosted G-Star Mat, Unveiled New Styles By Pharrell, Real Style Was Spotted, and More

G-Star Raw is known for their unwashed denim collections. Now they’ve just unveiled 25 new vibrant styles curated by co-owner Pharrell Williams.

On September 13th During New York Fashion Week G-Star Mat hosted a denim event for the public to get a first glimpse at the G-Star Elwood X25 3D styles. The new styles will be available for purchase on October 16th both online and in-store.

The space was decked out in a laundr0mat inspired theme, which gave aspiring artists, models, designers, and up-and-comers a glimpse into the G-Star lifestyle. The 25 new styles weren’t being washed, but the layout gave off that illusion, as you’d see prints of denim in washing machines, on clothespins, in laundry baskets, and more.

There are many prints and fits, such as the Tiger Print, Pink Chef’s Check Print, Earthtrace Dark Plum, boyfriend jeans, mid skinny fit, super slim, tapered, and more. Price points range between $170-$190.

Celebrities such as Dave East, Desiigner, Joey Badass, Jaden Smith, D.R.A.M., and Tammy Rivera showed face to support Pharrell and his new work of art.

Snatched! Tammy Rivera (@charliesangelll) took a peek at the new G-Star Raw capsule collection wearing a @dvf top and skirt to match.

Real Style was definitely surrounded at the event. Take a look at all of the styles spotted!

Model India Graham (@igeeeeezy) spotted in a futuristic inspired look.

Giving sporty chic! I spotted Bt (@btmarie) posted up near the washing machines filled with the new G-Star Elwood X25 3D denim jeans.

Owww! Alexis (@sundawson) can’t go wrong with denim-on-denim, matched with ’60s inspired personality specs.

Black and yellow! Black and yellow! Anisa (@af_ali01) came to the G-Star Mat event drenched in oversized denim, added an Off-White black and yellow belt, paired with taxi cab inspired shades.

Plaid is in! Nelson (@nelsin_martinez) wore a matching plaid two-piece set, layered with a white fitted top, and brown accessories to match, including a Pharrell inspired felt hat.

Sharp and edgy! Rahil (@rahil_kassam) posed in a dapper navy blue suit and kept it funky at the bottom with printed socks and Converse to match.

This lady was spotted chillin’ in a minimalistic ensemble, an all red shirt dress, fishnet stockings, and red and white Nike’s to match. Her name was not disclosed.

What do you think?

Select images by: @gstarraw, @planet_reese, @gloria.nella