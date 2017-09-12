Show Review: Fenty Puma Spring/Summer 2018

Singer and designer Rihanna acknowledges guests during her Fenty for Puma collection Spring/Summer 2018 collection during New York Fashion Week in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S., September 10, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Fenty X Puma by Rihanna Fashion Show, Ready to Wear Collection Spring Summer 2018 in New York

Rihanna went full throttle for her Spring 2018 collection, as she showcased her collection at the Park Avenue Armory. Celebrities like Cardi B, Offset, Big Sean, Jhene Aiko, Whoopie Goldberg, Omari Hardrick, Leonardo Decaprio, and more attended, while models like Joan Smalls, Slick Woods, Cara Delevigne, Sela Louise Marley, Adriana Thorne strutted down the runway turned mortorcycle ramp.

The collection is full of vibrant colors, peek-a-boo laceups, mesh, skintight spandex gear, with a splash of oversized looks including cargo-like sweatpants, and hooded wear.

Rih managed to take daring looks to the beach by mixing sexy swimwear ensembles which screamed early 2000’s vibes.

Oversized fanny packs are trending heavy in 2017, and Rihanna wouldn’t be Rihanna if she didn’t throw some bad boys of her own in the mix. She even added her own edgy signature on the front of the colorblock nylon waist belts.

More styles spotted in the collection were layers, which will forever be Rihanna’s thing, new Fenty Puma Creepers, strapped thong sandals, open-toe laceups, and thigh-high boots in nylon, and solid muted tones.

And we can’t forget how flawlessly beat the makeup looked on the models, as they all rocked the new Fenty Beauty line.

Check out more looks from the collection in the gallery.

What are your thoughts on Rih’s new SS18 ready to wear collection?