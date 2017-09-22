Show Review: Fendi Spring/Summer 2018

Karl Lagerfeld is a fashion icon. Juggling his own line, heading Chanel’s ready-to-wear and, of course working alongside Silvia Fendi for Fendi’s ready-to-wear collections, Mr.Lagerfeld has a lot on his plate. He showed no signs of distress for his Spring 2018 collection for Fendi, with a collection featuring boxy silhouettes, tons of stripes, plaid, sheer pieces, and leather.
Models carried monogramed bags down the runway in true Fendi tradition. The collection, inspired by “Caribbean flavors,” was daring and creative. The layering and mix of prints confirmed that the maximalist trend is here to stay. Models including Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, and Kendall Jenner channelled the Caribbean-inspired line by sporting bright blue hair on the runway.
It wouldn’t be a Fendi show without a little bit of fur. Fabulous pelts cascaded down the runway, including a few colorful option, and a monogram worn over plaids.
It’s safe to say Fendi’s Spring 2018 collection has us awaiting next Spring for these tropic chic looks.
