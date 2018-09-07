Show Review: Discount Universe Spring 2019

Discount Universe, a brand beloved by Rihanna, Kylie Jenner, Mel B, and more, debuted their Spring 2019 collection at New York Fashion Week.





Pieces covered in the brand’s signature light catching sequins featured feminist phrases and illustrations that unabashedly embraced fierce sexuality.





Bold colors appeared in leather colorblocked striped coats, embellishment addled mini dresses, and cropped jackets finished with fur.





Models of all ages and sexualities walked the runway in slippers, showing that fashion is for everyone–and that comfort can be chic!





Teyana Taylor’s song “Work this Pussy,” closed the show—fittingly, we can see Bombshells like Teyana Taylor wearing these pieces, along with Cardi B, Keyshia Kaoir, and many others.

Fun! What say you?





Thank you to Discount Universe for having Fashion Bomb Daily front row at your show!