Show Review: Dior Spring 2018

“Why Have There Been No Great Women Artists?” read the opening t-shirt of Dior’s Spring 2018 show—inspierd by a pioneering feminist 1971 essay written by Linda Nochlin. The collection certainly felt powerful and empowering, with functional denim, badass aviators, edgy leather, and wearable flats.

Veiled berets were paired with shaggy furs, while knee-high, mesh lace-up boots presented some serious foot candy for the season.

Sheer dresses were on the agenda—giving a flash of striped bodysuits and high-waist briefs.

Shorts were paired with long jackets and graphic sweaters for a real-time way to get through that Winter to Spring transition.

The iconic house’s legion of fans and faces includes Jennifer Lawrence, Zoe Kravitz, Angelina Jolie, and Rihanna. So we know all of the aforementioned ladies already have their eyes on the collection’s red carpet-ready wares. A sheer strapless swiss dot, tulle gown on Lineisy Montero was provocative yet gorgeous and a flirty pink mini dress was just the piece for one of Tinseltown’s more playful fashionistas.

Are you feeling the latest from Dior?