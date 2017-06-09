Show Review: Coach 1941 Resort 2018

After Selena Gomez’s flirty pink gown at the 2017 Met Gala, all eyes have been on Coach. The brand’s Creative Director, Stuart Vevers, is continuing that fun-loving, féte-ready mood for Resort—with a slew of designs that are perfect for work, play, and every single party in between.

Denim is given a spirited spin with embroidered patches, scallop lace trim, front seam detailing on retro-inspired jeans, and a barely-there cutoff and jacket combo that we wish we could wear right now.

My affinity for Coach shoes started in high school and I’m happy to report that I’m definitely looking to pick that love back up for the season. I’ve been all about booties in 2017 and the collection is brimming with them. When paired with shearling vests, wispy printed frocks, patch-emblazoned leather jackets, fuzzy sweaters, and mini dresses, Vevers demonstrates their versatility more than a few times over.

Bags are inarguably the things the brand is best known for and they did not disappoint. Colorblock leather, star-accented suede, flap fronts, mini sizes, and stud embellishment are all on the agenda.

As is requisite for real-time wear when the collection hits stores, outerwear is strong, yet simple enough to meet every person’s style proclivities. Puffer vests, classic solid coats, sumptuous shearlings, and 70’s chic leathers make a powerful, yet pared-down statement.

Sasha Lane, Chloe Moretz, Hari Nef, and Rowan Blanchard are all fans of the brand, thus I’m certain each and every one of them are already clamoring to slip into the designs at hand. A star-print mini dress seems like just the piece for the former Girl Meets World actress, while a sheer-hem LBD would be just the thing to show off the aforementioned model’s mile-long legs.

Thoughts on the latest from Coach?

Images: Vogue.com