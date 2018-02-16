Show Review: The Blonds Fall 2018 Ready To Wear

All eyes were on the fiery Phillipe Blond as he opened up the show strutting in fiercely!

The designer set the mood donning a flaming red latex jumpsuit adorned in spiked embellishments. Inspired by the everlasting struggle between good & evil the Blonds Fall/Winter 2018 presentation took their audience on a polarizing adventure.

Studs and leather were complimented with lace or pearls reflecting the duality of this collection.

Daphne Guinness closed out the show out with an electrifying performance laced in a alluring crystal embellished one piece.

This show stopping collection is fashioned for the likes of Cardi B & Lady Gaga it’s only a matter of time until there draped in these gleaming threads.

What are your thoughts on The Blonds Fall 2018 Ready to Wear collection?

