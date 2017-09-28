Show Review: Balmain Spring 2018

balmain-spring-2018-75

balmain-spring-2018-73

balmain-spring-2018-57

balmain-spring-2018-56

balmain-spring-2018-51

balmain-spring-2018-63

balmain-spring-2018-66

balmain-spring-2018-36

balmain-spring-2018-50

balmain-spring-2018-62

balmain-spring-2018-35

balmain-spring-2018-45

balmain-spring-2018-42

balmain-spring-2018-11

balmain-spring-2018-16

balmain-spring-2018-20

balmain-spring-2018-21

balmain-spring-2018-22

Few do glamour as full-on and in-your-face than Olivier Rousteing. His Spring 2018 collection for Balmain returned to the house’s penchant for chic, black and white looks that could literally stop traffic—from Paris to Peru.

Thigh-high black leather, peep-toe boots anchored some of the assortment’s girliest frocks, while transparent, PVC booties immediately shot to the top of the season’s most coveted accessories lists.

Embellished overalls, leather zip-accented skinnies, and gold-trim trousers presented flashy, yet real-time options for glitzy dressing.

The house naturally spared no expense with the details. There were studs, crystals, and feathers galore.

Who doesn’t wear Balmain on the red carpet at this point? Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, Priyanka Chopra, or Alessandra Ambrosio would look killer in any of the runway’s getups. A silver studded set on Herieth Paul was as shimmering and sparkling as it gets, while a sheer, embellished sweater and high-low skirt was clearly made for the likes of the bad gal herself.

Thoughts on the latest from Balmain?

Faith

Faith Cummings is a senior editor and staff writer for Fashion Bomb Daily.

