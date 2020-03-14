Shop Now on Fashion Bomb Daily Shop: Our Flash Back to the 90’s Classic “Boomerang” Movie Tee and Check Out the New Hit Series on BET

Happy Saturday fashion clan! Today is also flashback Saturday ! What a better way to pay homage to the end of the week and take some time to focus on fun, (especially in lue of the current events upon us) and of course fashion!

The 90’s is a favorite decade for many. The fashion, movies, music and culture were timeless, and priceless. It is actually considered as “The Golden Era” of RnB and Hiphop music. The movies were just as memorable, with blockbusters like “New Jack City”, “Clueless” and the hit “Boomerang” featuring Eddie Murphy, Halle Berry, Robin Givens and other A-List actors. Check out our Faby’s Awards to see who won in our “Most Fashionable Movie” category above, and all the other awards presented, make sure to RSVP to our next awards ceremony coming December 12, 2020.

Eddie Murphy took Hollywood to another level with his looks, charm, wit, & undeniable comedic demeanor. He had the ability to make any topic funny yet eye-opening and profound. His fashion sense also made him a stand out actor and artist of his time. Eddie was not afraid to take risks in his comedy routine and also with his style. These attributes made Murphy a household name, along with his movies.

The A-list actor’s impressive cinema list from the 90’s include hits like The Nutty Professor, Beverly Hills Cop III, Life, Boomerang, Vampire in Brooklyn, Dr. Dolittle, Metro, Bowfinger & even Mulan just to name a few. Eddie made fashion just as prevalent as his movie star presence in each film. His most notable style moments during this time include his signature wardrobe statements for Beverly Hills Cop 3 and Boomerang.

Boomerang hit theaters in 1992. “A cocky ad executive, Marcus (Eddie Murphy) has a reputation as a ladies’ man. However, Marcus. Soon gets a taste of his own medicine.” Along with it’s hilarious antics, the romantic story line tugs at the audiences heartstrings.

Courtesy: Paramount Pictures

The witty characters and impressive fashion sense of the entire cast is enticing, fun and inspiring to watch. This was one of the 1st major films depicting the professional black business man & woman in that decade.The makeup, sophisticated hairstyles, business suits, along with the preppy casual and dressy black tie affair ensembles, were unforgettable.

Courtesy: Paramount Pictures

If you enjoyed the film, you can check out the newest take on the classic movie, the television show “Boomerang” made it’s feature run recently on the BET network. The show was also a new age hit with fans, and was renewed for a second season starring the comical antics of funny girl Lala Milan

It’s premise is about a group of friends navigating love, careers and life, with charisma, culture, laughs and of course daring style.

Photo courtesy of: scenetv.co.uk

In Beverly Hills Cop 3, Murphy returns as Detective Axel Foley. A laid back, yet determined & street smart Detroit Cop, who visits Beverly Hills once again, in the movie franchise, this time to solve the murder of his boss. The character is ranked No. 55 on Empire magazine’s list of “The 100 Greatest Movie Characters of All Time.”

Image: Wikipedia

Just as notable was Axel’s wardrobe, usually simple jeans, a tee shirt and shell toe Adidas sneakers, complete with various impressive sporty jacket. For his action scenes, the costume designer chose simple leather bomber jackets, grayish tee shirts and dark denim. Axel’s character was clean cut, simple, yet modest, contemporary and stylishly dressed. For Beverly Hills Cop 3, Axel’s signature look was a blue and cream colored Detroit Tigers Letter Jacket, slm fit jeans and green and white Adidas sneakers. Still casual pieces anyone could wear even today.





Images: IMDb.com

Murphy’s presence in fashion still resonates deeply with his fans and style experts today. Retro clothing is cherished as much as new designer runway finds. Shop our favorite tees here now paying homage to Eddie Murphy and 90’s style, on Fashion Bomb Daily Shop. Tag us in your tees and your other favorite outfits inspired from the 90’s. Iconic fashion moments never go out of style.