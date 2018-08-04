Shop Now: Meghan Markle’s Sussex Wedding $328 Club Monaco Shoanah Black, Pink, and White Dress

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attended a wedding in Sussex, with the Duchess in a $328 Club Monaco Shoanah Black, Pink, and White Dress:

She accessorized with $750 Aquazzura Deneuve shoes, a Philip Treacy hat, and a $225 Shopbop Kayu Anna ‘Straw Clutch’:

Her dress features a pleated, colorblocked skirt and a belted waistband.

Her black straw clutch has a bejeweled accent on top.

Her chic pumps have a bow detail.

Her dress seems to be sold out, but you can cop her shoes here and her clutch in a natural tone here.
Stay tuned for her dress to restock at ClubMonaco.com.
What do you think?

