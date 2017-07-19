Shop Now: Blogger Shirley B. Eniang’s Public Desire Shoe Collection

If you haven’t been clocking all of Shirley B. Eniang’s looks, then where have you been? We featured the blogger almost two years as a Bomb Blogger. And we’re not the only ones who love the London-based beauty: she has almost 500K followers on Instagram alone right now.

Thus, Public Desire tapped Shirley for a fierce shoe collection that literally has us drooling.

A post shared by Shirley B. Eniang (@shirleybeniang) on Jul 11, 2017 at 2:44am PDT

Brimming with on-trend pearl accented sandals and thigh-high, peep toe boots, every Summer look you have planned could stand to benefit from these fun anchors.

And with pairs topping out at $65, these designs won’t break the bank. You can even pick up two pairs if you so choose!

Shop Shirley’s entire collaboration here.

Would you wear it?